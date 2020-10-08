In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 10 runs thanks to Rahul Tripathi’s brilliant innings and then tight bowling. Rahul started the innings with Shubman Gill in this match and scored 81 runs off 51 balls. KKR could reach a challenging score of 167 runs in 20 overs on the basis of his innings. In response, CSK’s team could score 157 runs for five wickets in 20 overs. After this match, captain Dinesh Karthik took the man of the match Rahul to join the team’s co-owner Shahrukh Khan.

Such changes in IPL 2020 Point Table after KKR’s win against CSK

Shahrukh was present at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi to watch the match with his daughter Suhana. Captain DK gave Rahul’s introduction in a funny manner. Shah Rukh was sitting in the stand and DK reached Rahul by the side of the field and shouted loudly, ‘Shah Rukh brother, it always keeps saying, what looks, what looks …’ Shah Rukh also gave Rahul and Responded to DK. KKR’s team reached the third position in the point table with three wins from five matches.

Suhana was seen during the match against CSK with her hands on her head.

Shahrukh appears in the stadium during KKR’s match. He is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to cheer for the team. Prior to this match, the innings for KKR was started by Sunil Narine with Shubman Gill, but in this match, the team management started the innings with Rahul Tripathi. Rahul did not disappoint the team management and batted heavily. In most of Shahrukh’s films, his character’s name has been ‘Rahul’, so on-screen ‘Rahul’ (Shahrukh) and off-screen ‘Rahul’ (Rahul Tripathi) from KKR’s official Instagram page after this match. Also shared was the caption, ‘The film where Rahul is, is a superhit.’