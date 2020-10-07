KKR vs CSK: Kolkata Knight Riders have decided to bat first by winning the toss in the 21st match of IPL 2020. KKR decided to field the same team in this match while Chennai Super Kings have made a change in their team. Today leg-spinner Karn Sharma will play his first match of this season for Chennai. Karna has a chance to replace Piyush Chawla.

After the toss, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik said that we will bat first. When we batted first in the last two matches, we did a good job. We have gone back and seen what we can do. We are playing with Bean XI.

After the toss, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni said that we are chasing goals in most matches in the season. We have some bad games and some good games, but we are ready to do anything. As the tournament progresses, you adapt to new questions and this is what happens in the last game. We have made a change in the team. Karn Sharma has got a chance to replace Piyush Chawla.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ playing XI Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakraborty.

Chennai Super Kings playing XI Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Sam Karran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.