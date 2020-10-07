KKR vs CSK: In the 21st match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders gave Chennai Super Kings a target of 168 runs. Rahul Tripathi, who came to Kolkata for the first time in this season, scored the highest 81 runs. At the same time, Karn Sharma and Shardul Thakur took two wickets each for Chennai Super Kings.

Earlier, after winning the toss and coming to bat first, Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a great start by Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi. Both of them added 37 runs in 4.2 overs for the first wicket. However, Gill’s contribution in this was very low. Gill was dismissed for 11 runs in 12 balls. After this Nitish Rana was also settled cheaply. Rana scored only 9 runs in 10 balls.

After this, Sunil Narine, who came to bat at number four, tried to score fast. But he also returned to the pavilion after scoring 17 runs in 9 balls. However, despite this, Tripathi kept one end and kept coddling the Chennai bowlers.

After falling for three wickets for 98 runs, Eoin Morgan 07 and Andre Russell 02 were also dismissed cheaply. But Tripathi stood by one side. Tripathi played a brilliant innings of 81 runs in 51 balls. During this time, his strike rate was 158.82. In his half-century innings, he hit eight fours and three sixes.

After the dismissal of Tripati, captain Dinesh Karthik also went on to score 12 runs. However, Pat Cummins scored an unbeaten 17 from 9 balls in the final and somehow raised the team’s score to 170.

Karn Sharma, playing his first match of this season for Chennai, took two wickets for 25 runs in four overs. They made Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine their victims. Apart from this, Shardul Thakur also bowled brilliantly. Shardul took two wickets for 28 runs in four overs.

Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo also troubled the KKR batsmen in the end. Sam had two and Bravo had three successes. However, Bravo spent 37 runs in four overs of his quota.