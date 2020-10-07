Kolkata Knight Riders will face Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) today. Kolkata’s team, adorned with big stars, is yet to perform as expected. The match will also be no less than a litmus test for captain Dinesh Karthik, who has yet to play both the captaincy and batting fronts this season.

KKR bought England World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan but retained Karthik as the captain. Karthik has been able to score 37 runs in four matches so far and some of his decisions have also proved to be wrong due to which he remains critical of the critics.

Sunil Narayan’s flop batting

Kolkata team’s star player Sunil Narayan has not been able to do anything special in the last four matches. Keep the start of the innings with captain Karthik Sunil Narayan even when he is not in form. Narayan has scored just 27 runs in four matches. Apart from this, the match-winning bowler has been successful in taking just two wickets. In bowling, he has given runs at an economy rate of 8.5.

Tom Benton will get a chance

England batsman Tom Benton is compared to Kevin Pietersen. The 21-year-old young batsman has scored 1093 runs in 40 T20 matches at a strike rate of 154. He has scored a century and eight half-centuries. His pairing with Kolkata opener Shubhaman Gill is likely to be well established.

Kuldeep Yadav will return

In Sharjah, even though the teams are scoring beyond 200, the performance of bowlers in close matches proves to be decisive. Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi had been taken close to victory against Delhi but Delhi bowlers prevailed in the death overs. Karthik will have to rely on his bowlers, especially on Indian team spinner Kuldeep Yadav. He has not yet been fully utilized and he was not even in the team against Delhi.

Potential playing eleven of Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill, Tom Benton. Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakraborty.

