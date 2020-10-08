In the 21st match of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). CSK’s team could not chase the target of 168 runs in this match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. After the match, CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni explained why the team lost this match. He told that the team made mistakes in this match. In the current season of IPL, Dhoni’s team has lost four out of six matches.

Dhoni said, ‘There was such a phase in the middle overs, when he bowled 2-3 overs well. If we had batted well and not lost 2-3 wickets continuously, we should have been careful in the 5-6 overs of the opening. Sam Curran bowled brilliantly and I think we did a good job in bowling, but the batsmen disappointed the bowlers. It was important to keep changing the strike, but I think there were very few fours and sixes in the last few overs.

He further said, ‘We have to think of something new in the last over, when bowlers bowling back-to-length continuously. There we need to do better in batting and I think we did not do that. KKR were all out for 167 runs in 20 overs, batting first against CSK. In response, CSK’s team could score 157 runs for five wickets in 20 overs.

The innings was started by KKR in this match by Rahul Tripathi along with Shubman Gill. Tripathi smashed 81 off 51 balls and was adjudged Man of the Match. Dwayne Bravo from CSK took three, while Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur and Karn Sharma took two wickets each. CSK suffered defeat by 10 runs. The most runs from CSK were scored by Shane Watson, who was dismissed for 50 runs off 40 balls. For KKR, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell took one wicket each.