Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling coach Kyle Mills explained after the 10-run win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) that Kuldeep Yadav did not feature in the playing XI. Kuldeep did not play in the match against CSK and Mills called the decision absolutely all decision. In this match played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, KKR returned to the match on the basis of their great bowling and snatched the victory from CSK’s claws. Mills said the decision had to be taken to get off with the right combination when the ground was small.

On a slow pitch, Kuldeep could prove effective. Mills said, “Kuldeep is one of the best spinners in the world, but given the field and team combination, this playing XI was launched in which he could not find a place for him.” Till now Kuldeep has been able to bowl only nine overs in three matches. They were not fielded against Delhi Capitals and CSK. Mills said, ‘This competition is good. We have a large team and are very competitive as well. Kuldeep may not have played two matches, but he is in the team and is contributing. There is a culture within the team and everyone helps each other. ‘

Rahul scored 81 off 51 balls and was adjudged Man of the Match. Dwayne Bravo from CSK took three, while Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur and Karn Sharma took two wickets each. CSK suffered defeat by 10 runs. The most runs from CSK were scored by Shane Watson, who was dismissed for 50 runs off 40 balls. For KKR, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell took one wicket each.