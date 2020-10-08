In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the condition of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) looks bleak. CSK, one of the most successful teams in the IPL led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has lost four out of its first six matches. This season Kedar Jadhav’s poor form is going to increase the tension of CSK. Kedar Jadhav appeared in defensive mode when CSK needed a quick run in the last over against Kolkata Knight Riders on 7 October, which has since been trolled on Twitter.

KKR batted first and the team was all-out for 167 runs in 20 overs. After this, CSK’s team could only manage 157 runs for five wickets in 20 overs. CSK had scored 99 runs for 1 wicket in 12 overs and it seemed that the team would easily win the match. This was followed by a tight bowling from KKR and CSK lost four wickets between five and six overs. Kedar Jadhav returned 7 not out off 12 balls, while captain Dhoni was dismissed for 11 off 12 balls.

From CSK, these two batsmen scored at a strike rate of less than 100 and the team had to bear the brunt of losing the match. After the match, captain Dhoni also said that the batsmen lost sight of the actions of the bowlers in this match. Since this match, many memes about Kedar Jadhav and Dhoni are becoming viral on social media. See some such tweets-

#kedarjadhav #Jadhav CSK situation in every match of 2020..lol, kedar Jadhav good for nothing from last world cup .. pic.twitter.com/0NtIrJD1l5 – swarup kumar sahu (@ Sahu0806swarup) October 8, 2020

We want Kedar Jadhav in Australia test series.#kedarjadhav pic.twitter.com/INWkecWivY – Alok Ranjan (@mealokranjan) October 8, 2020

Kedar Jadev in CSK playing XI pic.twitter.com/BT7FylEGUn – PAGAL LAUNDA (@ pagal_launda_09) October 8, 2020