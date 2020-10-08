Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are quite old. Jadeja was bought by CSK in 2012 and since then he has been associated with the franchise team. Jadeja played for the Gujarat Lions in 2016–2017, when the CSK team suffered a two-year ban in spot-fixing. When CSK returned in 2018, Jadeja rejoined the franchise team. Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessy caught Sunil Narine’s catch on the boundary line against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 7 October, following which a seven-year-old tweet by CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has gone viral.

IPL 2020: Captain DK trolls fiercely on Twitter despite KKR’s win

In 2013, Dhoni tweeted from his BlackBerry phone, ‘Sir Jadeja does not run to take a catch, but the ball falls in his hand after finding him.’ This seven year old tweet by Dhoni is now becoming very viral. Dhoni tweeted this on 9 April 2013. Naren was out for 17 runs off 9 balls. He hit a sharp shot off Karn Sharma, Jadeja dived near the boundary line, but when he was about to touch the boundary line, the ball bounced in the air and was caught by Faf du Plessy.

Man of the match Rahul met Shahrukh, DK did fun in style

Jadeja is included in the most agile fielders in the world. KKR’s team batted first and were all out for 167 runs in 20 overs. In response, CSK’s team could score 157 runs for five wickets in 20 overs. Jadeja scored 21 not out off 8 balls in this match, but he could not win the team. CSK have lost four of their first six matches, so now the team will have to come back in the remaining matches to remain in the playoffs.