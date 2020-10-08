13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) In Chennai Super Kings (CSK, Chennai Super Kings) Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR, Kolkata Knight Riders) Everyone caught such a catch during the match against, which stunned everyone. While Dwayne Bravo was bowling, Dhoni was wicket-keeping from a wicket-keeping glove. KKR batsman Shivam Mavi played such a shot on Bravo’s ball that the ball went behind the wicket with the outside edge.

The way Dhoni caught this catch from the same glove, everyone just kept looking. Dhoni made a full length dive on the right side, the ball slipped from his hand, but Dhoni did not let the catch drop. Its video is being shared widely on social media. Fans believe that age is just a statistic for Dhoni, although Dhoni could not do anything amazing with the bat and was dismissed for 11 runs off 12 balls. KKR’s team batting first was all out for 167 in 20 overs, in response, CSK’s team could only manage 157 runs for five wickets in 20 overs.

The innings was started by KKR in this match by Rahul Tripathi along with Shubman Gill. Tripathi smashed 81 off 51 balls and was adjudged Man of the Match. Dwayne Bravo from CSK took three, while Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur and Karn Sharma took two wickets each. CSK suffered defeat by 10 runs. The most runs from CSK were scored by Shane Watson, who was dismissed for 50 runs off 40 balls. For KKR, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell took one wicket each.