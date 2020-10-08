Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR, Kolkata Knight Riders) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK, Chennai Super Kings) by 10 runs in the 21st match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League played on 7 October Won. Despite this victory, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik is being trolled on Twitter. In fact, Dinesh Karthik has been a complete flop from batting this season and the fans are constantly demanding him to be removed from the captaincy.

Against CSK, Dinesh Karthik flopped in the batting and scored 12 runs off 11 balls and was caught by Shardul Thakur off Sam Curran. Fans believe that Dinesh Karthik has no hand in KKR’s win. A lot of memes are also being shared on Twitter. Earlier some cricket giants have also said that KKR should hand over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan, he will prove to be a better captain than Dinesh Karthik.

Dinesh karthik#KKRvsCSK pic.twitter.com/um4zWPsXQS – The Bong Next Door (@VotHardVotHard) October 7, 2020

Dinesh Karthik in # IPL2020: 30 (23)

0 (3)

1 (3)

6 (8)

12 (11) He has been batting in top order, middle order and lower order but nothing working for KKR captain. – Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 7, 2020

* Everybody appreciating Dinesh Karthik for Captaincy *

Le Dinesh Karthik- pic.twitter.com/DHK3ggAX6V – NibbaOfMyNibbi (@LaudasurOp) October 7, 2020

Every six by Tripathi-Morgan is a slap to the management of @KKRiders and especially to Dinesh Karthik#DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/H6LiCdk0m2 – Retired Ghoul ❼ – Sayonara (@WordOfTheGod) October 3, 2020

Dinesh Karthik deciding his team’s batting order like pic.twitter.com/XGimt8dYQA – Devesh Dolas (RCB Stan) (@captainmaymay) October 3, 2020

KKR were all out for 167 runs in 20 overs, batting first against CSK. In response, CSK’s team could score 157 runs for five wickets in 20 overs. The innings was started by KKR in this match by Rahul Tripathi along with Shubman Gill. Tripathi smashed 81 off 51 balls and was adjudged Man of the Match. Dwayne Bravo from CSK took three, while Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur and Karn Sharma took two wickets each. CSK suffered defeat by 10 runs. The most runs from CSK were scored by Shane Watson, who was dismissed for 50 runs off 40 balls. For KKR, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell took one wicket each.