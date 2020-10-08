Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won three out of five matches in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On 7 October, KKR won by 10 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and also reached the third position in the points table. After this victory, captain Dinesh Karthik praised his team. Dinesh Karthik said that his team stood up to trust. Rahul Tripathi opened the innings for KKR with Shubman Gill in this match and played a brilliant innings of 81 runs. Captain Dinesh Karthik, however, praised Sunil Narine a lot before Rahul.

He said, ‘There are some important players in our team. Sunil Naren is one of them. We can do at least that much to support him. I am very proud of him as a player. We thought that by sending Rahul up, we can reduce the pressure on Sunil. He said, ‘There is a lot of flexibility in our batting. I started at number three, I am now playing at number seven. This is a good thing. He (CSK) performed very well, given the kind of batting we did from the beginning but I was quite sure about Sunil and Varun. This trust has worked for me.

Man-of-the-match Rahul Tripathi said that this moment is like a dream come true for him. He said, ‘It’s like a dream come true for me. I was drawn to both roles. Whenever you get a chance, you should be ready for it. Rahul scored 81 off 51 balls and was adjudged Man of the Match. Dwayne Bravo from CSK took three, while Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur and Karn Sharma took two wickets each. CSK suffered defeat by 10 runs. The most runs from CSK were scored by Shane Watson, who was dismissed for 50 runs off 40 balls. For KKR, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell took one wicket each.