IPL 2020 KKR Schedule: The 13th season of the Indian Premier League is going to start from September 19. This tournament, which was postponed for 6 months due to Corona virus, will be played in UAE instead of India this year. Kolkata Knight Riders have relied only on Dinesh Karthik for this season. The team hopes that the title can be won again after five years under the leadership of Karthik.

Shahrukh Khan’s team Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their journey against the reigning champions Mumbai Indians on 23 September in Abu Dhabi. On 1 November, Kolkata Knight Riders will play their last match of the league round at the Dubai ground.

Kolkata Knight Riders schedule

S.no Team The date Time place 1 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians September 23, 2020 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 2 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad September 26, 2020 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 3 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals September 30, 2020 7:30 PM Dubai 4 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals October 03, 2020 7:30 PM Sharjah 5 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings October 07, 2020 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 6 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab October 10, 2020 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 7 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore October 12, 2020 7:30 PM Sharjah 8 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians October 16, 2020 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 9 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad October 18, 2020 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 10 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore October 21, 2020 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 11 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals October 24, 2020 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 12 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab October 26, 2020 7:30 PM Sharjah 13 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings October 29, 2020 7:30 PM Dubai 14 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals November 01, 2020 7:30 PM Dubai

Cummins bet

Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Karthik, bought Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins for Rs 15 crore this season. Cummins is the most expensive foreign player in the history of Indian Premier League.

KKR’s performance in the tournament will largely depend on the form and fitness of Andre Russell. However, there are also young players like Shubman Gill and Rana in the team.

IPL 2020 SRH Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad eyes on title for the third time, know when it will be competed