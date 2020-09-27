Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Shubman Gill praised the stunning comeback of Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins who did not perform well against Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the Indian Premier League.

Cummins, the world’s number one Test bowler, gave more than 16 runs in each over against Mumbai Indians and did not take any wickets. But on Saturday, he bowled a wicket for 19 runs, which prevented KKR Sunrisers Hyderabad for 142 runs for four wickets.

Gill, who scored an unbeaten 70-ball match-winning 70 off 62 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, said, “A bad day doesn’t matter much to us and he (Cummins) performed very well in this match.” KKR gave Cummins a record Bought for 15.5 crores and he bowled with the new ball with spinner Sunil Narayan.

Gill said, “Pat is one of the best bowlers in the world at the moment.” We had to start with Pat and Sunil. “He also said that it is his responsibility as an opener to keep batting throughout the innings. He said,” I think as an opener, at the crease It is very important to stay. “