Kolkata Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR) To 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) I can get a big shock. The bowling action of the team’s star spinner Sunil Narine has been found suspicious. KKR on Saturday Kings XI Punjab (Kings XI Punjab, KXIP) Won a thrilling 2-run win against Naren. This is not the first time that questions have been raised about Naren’s bowling action. Earlier in T20 cricket, his bowling action has been found to be questionable.

Virat single-handedly against CSK, team registered big 37 runs

In the 2015 IPL, a complaint was also filed regarding Naren’s bowling action. In the 24th match of IPL 2020, the on-field umpire found Naren’s bowling action questionable and reported it, according to Cricbuzz news. According to the press release of the Indian Premier League, the on-field umpire has filed a report under the IPL’s Suspicious Bowling Action Policy. Naren has been placed on the Warning List and can continue his bowling right now.

Once again Dhoni changed his look, made fans happy with new hairstyle

The report also said that if the match officials now report on their bowling action during the IPL 2020, they can be suspended from bowling in the IPL. According to PTI, Naren is currently on the Warning List, while he will be able to continue bowling for the time being. Sunil Narine took two wickets for 28 runs in four overs against Kings XI Punjab. He took important wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Mandeep Singh.