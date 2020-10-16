The Kolkata Knight Riders’ team has had mixed performances so far in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Shahrukh Khan, the co-owner of the team, has also reached the UAE like India and also reaches the ground to increase the confidence of the team in every match. This is the reason why the team has also done very well in the last few matches. KKR’s team has played 7 matches so far this year, in which the team has won 4 and lost 3. Meanwhile, KKR has launched a new anthem song on its Twitter handle, which Shah Rukh Khan has written a few lines for fans while retweeting.

The video uploaded on KKR’s official Twitter handle has been retweeted by Shah Rukh Khan, writing, ‘Tu Fan Nahi Storm’, KKR’s life. The energy, the passion you provide, is missing on the field at this time, but you can also motivate us sitting at home. Come and grab a fan anthem with me and the KKR team, which is made for you. This is an animated video shared by the KKR team, in which players are seen jumping after performing well. A special word has been used inside the video ‘Lapao’ which means jump in Hindi and jump in English. Also, at the end of the video it is written, ‘Are you ready to come with us, something very exciting is going to come, stay connected with us.’

Tu Fan nahi Toofan hai, KKR ki jaan hai !!! The energy, the electricity, the passion all of u provide may be missing in the stadiums … But u can still motivate us from your homes. Come and #LAPHAO with me and @KKRiders on a fan anthem made for u, by u !! https://t.co/b5vAI600jo – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 15, 2020

KKR’s team lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 82 runs in their last match. The performance of the team’s batsmen in that match was very disappointing. Chasing a target of 195 runs, the team could score only 112 runs. The team is scheduled to play its next match against Mumbai Indians today (16 October) in Abu Dhabi. In the match against Mumbai this season, the team had to lose by 49 runs.