During the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the process of players being injured and exiting the tournament continues. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Ali Khan has also been ruled out of IPL 2020, after Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals and Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ali Khan, who joined the IPL, was the first American cricketer, but he had to be out of the tournament without playing a single match. However, 29-year-old Ali Khan has been ruled out of the tournament due to which injury.

Ali Khan was included in the team as a replacement for Harry Garney. According to the IPL statement, “Ali Khan has unfortunately been ruled out of the remaining season of IPL 2020 due to injury.” Pakistan-born Ali Khan played in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 for the Trinbago Knight Riders. The title was won by Trinbago Knight Riders and Ali Khan played an important role in it. He could not get a chance to play a single match from KKR. Talking about the pace attack, KKR included Pat Cummins in the playing eleven among the foreign players.

The current season for KKR has been mixed so far. The team has won two matches and lost two. In the last match, this team, captained by Dinesh Karthik, had to face defeat against Delhi Capitals. KKR are scheduled to play their fifth match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today. KKR is currently at number four based on four points and better net runrate.

KKR Full Squad 2020: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Shivan Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Naren, Nikhil Nayak, M Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Famous Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagerkoti , Rinku Singh, Varun Chakraborty, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi.

KKR Expected Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Varun Chakraborty.