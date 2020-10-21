The Kolkata Knight Riders team has included New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert as a replacement for the fast bowler Ali Khan who was out due to injury. KKR’s team has given this information on its Twitter handle. Earlier, Ali Khan, the first player selected in the IPL like the US, was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Tim Seifert is counted among the most dangerous batsmen of the T20s and was also seen in the CPL T20 league played in the West Indies this year.

Tim Seifert holds the record for the fastest century in New Zealand’s domestic T20 league, having scored a century in just 40 balls. Seifert has played some very quick innings for New Zealand in international cricket as well. The wicket-keeper batsman has scored 457 runs in 24 T20 matches played for New Zealand at an impressive strike rate of 139.75. In the CPL T20 league played in the West Indies this year, he scored 133 runs in 9 innings at a strike rate of 109.91.

Here's welcoming explosive Kiwi, Tim Seifert.

Significantly, after Harry Garny’s exit from IPL 2020, Ali Khan, who played cricket like the US, was included in the team by KKR, but Ali Khan was ruled out of the entire tournament due to a muscle strain. Ali Khan did quite well this year in the CPL, he took a total of 8 wickets in this T20 league and was very economical.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have won 5 out of the 9 matches played so far this season, while the team has lost in 4 of them. The team won the Super Over against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous match. The team will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi today (21 October). KKR will have to win 3 out of the remaining 5 matches to reach the playoffs.