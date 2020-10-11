Kolkata Knight Riders’ team, which is in great form in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, can get into trouble. A complaint has been made against KKR’s star bowler Sunil Narine for suspected bowling action. On Saturday, Sunil Naren played a key role in helping KKR win by two runs against Kings XI Punjab.

Information about the complaint of suspicious bowling action against Sunil Narine has been released by the IPL. “On-field umpires Ulhas Gandhi and Chris Gafane have made a report of suspected bowling action against Naren,” the statement said. Naren is being put on the list of warnings and he is being allowed to bowl this season.

But now the journey ahead in the tournament is not easy for Naren. It has been made clear from the IPL that if another complaint comes against Naren, he will be banned for bowling in this tournament. After this, Naren will have to get a clean chit from the BCCI’s Bowling Action Committee for bowling in the IPL again.

Naren has been in controversies about his bowling action even before. The first complaint was in 2014 about Naren’s bowling action. Naren’s bowling action was complained twice during the 2014 Champions League and he did not play the 2015 ODI World Cup.

Naren’s bowling action also came up in controversies during the IPL in 2015 and he was banned for bowling in November that year. The ICC gave Naren the permission to bowl again in April 2016, but he did not participate in the Twenty-Twenty World Cup that year. In March 2018, while playing in Pakistan Super League, there were complaints about Naren’s bowling action.

