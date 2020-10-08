The team of Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in the match played on Wednesday. CSK’s team needed 78 runs to win in the last 10 overs with 9 wickets left. But KKR made a spectacular comeback in the match and named it their third win of the season. Captain Dinesh Karthik praised his players after the victory and said that they lived up to their trust.

KKR’s team also saw changes during this match. Before the match against Chennai, Naren was batting for the team but on Wednesday the team sent him to number four. Naren again did well in bowling.

Karthik said, “There are some important players, Naren is one of them. All we can do for him is that we support him. As a player I am proud of him. We thought we would Remove the pressure and that’s why we sent Rahul up. “

Karthik described KKR’s batting order as flexible. The captain said, “There is a lot of flexibility in our batting. I started at number three, now I am playing at number seven. This is a good thing. Looking at the kind of batting we did from the beginning, the Superkings did quite well but I was quite sure of Sunil and Varun. This trust worked for me. ”

The hero of this victory for KKR was Rahul Tripathi who was sent for the opening in place of Naren. Rahul Tripathi played an innings of 81 runs and described this victory as a dream come true.

