Dinesh Karthik, captain of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, has taken a big decision in the middle of IPL. He has left the captaincy of the KKR team. Dinesh Karthik has taken this decision to focus on his batting and serve the purpose of the team. England’s limited overs cricket captain Eoin Morgan has been named the new captain of the team after Karthik relinquished the captaincy. Karthik’s performance with the bat in the 13th season of the IPL was quite disappointing and he has played just one match in the seven matches he has played so far.

📰 “DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap,” says CEO and MD @VenkyMysore # IPL2020 #KKR https://t.co/6dwX45FNg5 – KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 16, 2020

Kolkata had made Dinesh Karthik the captain before the start of the 2018 IPL season and at that time he replaced Gautam Gambhir, who won the team twice. Karthik has captained the entire IPL season for KKR in 2018 and 2019. During his tenure, the team was successful in making it to the playoffs in 2018 and at number five in 2019.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore said in a statement that we were fortunate to have a captain like Dinesh Karthik who always made the team paramount. A person like him needs a lot of courage to make such a decision. He said that while we are surprised by his decision, we also respect his wish. Out of the seven matches that KKR has played so far, it won four and lost three. His team finished fourth in the point table.

Mysore said that Karthik and Eoin did a great job together during this tournament. Even though Eoin is handling the captaincy, it is a one-way exchange of roles and we hope that this change will work smoothly. He said that on behalf of everyone associated with Kolkata Knight Riders, we thank Dinesh Karthik for his contribution as a captain in the last two and a half years and wish Ion all the best.