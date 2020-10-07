Kolkata Knight Riders, led by captain Dinesh Karthik, will face Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The match will also be no less than a litmus test for captain Dinesh Karthik, who has yet to play this season on both the captaincy and batting fronts.

Before the match against Chennai, Dinesh Karthik has suddenly come into the discussion and the reason is his look. He has also challenged Mumbai player Kieron Pollard to change his look. Actually, Dinesh Karthik has shared a video on his Instagram story in which he first appears with a grown beard and after some time he is again in his new look.

Talking about the match between Kolkata and Chennai on Wednesday, it is a very important match for both teams. KKA has won two of their four matches played so far, while two have suffered defeat. At the same time, Chennai is going through its worst phase this season. He has won two of his five matches and has lost three. Kolkata are currently fourth in the points table with four points, while Chennai also remain at number five and four fifth position.