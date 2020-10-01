In the 12th match of Indian Premier League season 13, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs. Rajasthan Royals may have lost the match, but their star bowler Jofra Archer did not let the Knight Riders batsmen breathe peace in their spell. Archer also bowled at a speed of 152.1 kilometers per hour in this match.

Seeing Russell, Smith called Archer early for another spell. Archer threw the ball to Gill at a speed of 140.5 kilometers per hour and caught the catch of this in-form player himself.

In his third over, Archer bowled another amazing ball. Archer bowled at a speed of 147.3 kmph and got KKR captain Dinesh Karthik out of the hands of Jos Buttler. Karthik completely failed to understand the bounce on this ball from Archer.

Archer was in such amazing form that he spent only four runs in his first three overs and took two wickets in his name. In the third over itself, Archer bowled the ball to Eoin Morgan at a speed of 152.1 km.

However, this amazing performance by Archer was not enough to win the team. Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders had put a challenge of 175 runs in front of Rajasthan Royals. For the first time in the tournament, Rajasthan’s batting completely failed. Rajasthan were able to score only 137 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs and suffered defeat by 37 runs.

