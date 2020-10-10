The double header will be played on Saturday in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Kings XI Punjab will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match. The match will start at 3.30 pm. In today’s match, many changes can be seen in the team of Kings XI Punjab. At the same time, KKR’s team can land on the ground without any change.

Kings XI Punjab will try their best to stay in the play-off race against KKR at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Dubai. Having won three out of five matches, KKR will be aiming to strengthen their position in the points table with one more win.

Kings XI Punjab have suffered defeat in five of the 6 matches played so far. If a Punjab team loses one or two matches, then it will be completely out of the play-off race.

In the do or die situation, Chris Gayle’s return to the Kings XI Punjab team is being considered today. Chris Gayle will be seen handling the opening along with Mayank Agarwal, while captain KL Rahul can bat at number three. Mural Ashwin and Sarfaraz Khan may also return in the Punjab team.

KKR gave Rahul Tripathi the opening in the last match and this young batsman fully lived up to the expectations of the team. Rahul Tripathi played an innings of 81 runs. There is no possibility of any change in KKR’s team today.

Possible Playing XI

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Nicholas Puran, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Mujib ur Rehman, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Courtell

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Naren, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty

