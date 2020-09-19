The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is starting on September 19. The tournament will begin with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Kings XI Punjab will play their first match in the tournament against Delhi Capitals on 20 September. This match will be played from 7.30 pm. All teams will play two matches against each other during the league round, so all teams will play a total of 14 matches. Kings XI Punjab is one of the few teams in the IPL that has not been able to win the title even once. Kings XI Punjab spent huge amount in the IPL 2020 auction held in Kolkata. He released David Miller, Andrew Tye, Sam Curren and bought 9 players at auction. These include Prabhasimran Singh (55 lakh), Chris Jordan (3 crore), Tejendra Dhillon (20 lakh), James Neesham (50 lakh), Deepak Hooda (50 lakh), Ishan Porel (20 lakh), Ravi Bishnoi (2 crore) and Sheldon Cottrell (8.5 Crore) included.

IPL 2020 MI vs CSK: Akash Chopra named which team will win the match

The player Country Roll KL Rahul (Captain) India Wicket keeper batsman Chris Gayle West indies Batsman Karun nair India Batsman Mandeep Singh India Batsman Mayank Agarwal India Batsman Sarfaraz Khan India Batsman Arshdeep Singh India Bowler Chris jordan England Bowler Darshan nalakande India Bowler Hards Wiljon South Africa Bowler Harpreet Brar India Bowler Ishan Porrell India Bowler Jagdish Suchit India Bowler Mohammad shami India Bowler Mujib ur Rehman Afghanistan Bowler Murugan Ashwin India Bowler Ravi Bishnoi India Bowler Sheldon Cottrell West indies All rounder Deepak Hooda India All rounder Glen Maxwell Australia All rounder James neesham New zealand All rounder Krishnappa Gautam India All rounder Tejendra Dhillon India All rounder Nicholas Pooran West indies wicket keeper Prabhasimran Singh India All rounder

Strong side of kings xi punjab

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Mayank Agrawal are already present as the strengths of Kings XI Punjab. Last year, when Glenn Maxwell was bought for several crores, it was Maxwell’s comeback to competitive cricket. Maxwell played for his Big Bash League team Melbourne Stars, scoring 83 off 39 balls. After this, he performed brilliantly in the ODI series against England in international cricket. In the IPL starting in the UAE, Maxwell will strengthen the top order of Kings XI Punjab. He will also give stability to Punjab’s middle order. Mohammed Shami will be a new option for the team with his pace bowling. His team consists of Ishan Porrell, Sheldon Cottrell. Team coach Anil Kumble said, “We were initially looking at Chris Maurice, but he got out of our hands.” We think Chris Jordan will fill that space for us. He can bowl in the middle order and in the death overs. The team has the best death over bowlers in Jordan.

IPL 2020: RCB captain Virat Kohli recalls ABD’s ‘Superman’ catch during training, see astonishing photo

Weak side of Kings XI Punjab

As far as weaknesses are concerned, you will not see any weakness in Kings XI Punjab on paper. There are good batsmen in the top order, good spinners, power hitters, but the bench strength of Kings XI Punjab in the bowling department is weak. The problem that Kings XI Punjab has faced in the last two seasons is the inability to finish the match. Perhaps this is the weakness of the team. If Kings XI Punjab can perform better in close matches, then their performance will be stable.

Support staff of Kings XI Punjab

Anil Kumble – Director of Cricket Operations

Andy Flower – Assistant Coach

Avinash Vaidya – General Manager – Cricket Operations

Wasim Jaffer – batting coach

Jonty Rhodes – Fielding Coach

Charles Langeveld – Bowling Coach

Ashish Tuli – Team Analyst

Andrew Lips- Physio

Adrian Lee Roux – Strength & Conditioning Coach

Naresh Kumar- masseur