England offensive batsman Jose Butler, who was out of the Rajasthan Royals’ first match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to quarantine rules, makes a comeback against Kings XI Punjab. He said that he is excited to get on the field for the team on Sunday. Butler said on Saturday before the match that I am excited to play my first match, it was good to practice with the players. There is a positive energy with the team so I am really looking forward to getting into the fray.

He said after the net session at Sharjah ground that the all-around energy of the team is fantastic. Obviously, confidence has increased after the first match. The practice was excellent and we enjoyed each other. A very competitive match is expected against Kings XI Punjab. Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul played an unbeaten 132-run knock against Royal Challenger Bangalore which would be a cause for concern for Rajasthan. The 28-year-old batsman is known for playing big shots effortlessly and the field boundary here is smaller.

Wicketkeeper batsman Butler said that Lokesh Rahul played an exceptional innings against RCB. As usual, his wicket will be very important this time too. I think because of the small ground and dew we will see another match with a big score. For the Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson and captain Steve Smith batted brilliantly against the Chennai Super Kings, helping the team start the tournament with a win. Butler said it was good to win the first match. The team performed well. After superb batting, the bowlers performed brilliantly in difficult conditions.

