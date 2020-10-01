In the Indian Premier League 2020, there will be a match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Both the teams have played good matches but the results did not come in their favor.Kings XI Punjab lost two close matches. He lost the Super Over after a ‘short run feud’ against Delhi Capitals and then lost the match after scoring a huge 224 runs from Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai Indians also lost in the Super Over against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Talking about the points table, Punjab is at fifth and Mumbai is at sixth position. Both teams have lost two out of 3 matches. However, Punjab is still up on the basis of better runrate. Let us see which teams can land with the team in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings xi punjab

KL Rahul (captain / wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, James Neesham, Sarfraz Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Morgan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami