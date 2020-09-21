A tremendous all-round game by Marcus Stoinis (53 runs and two wickets) and an accurate super over (two wickets) by pacer Kagiso Rabada, Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab on Sunday in a thrilling IPL-13 match Defeated in Super Over. Punjab’s team could score only two runs in Rabada’s super over and lost the wickets of captain Lokesh Rahul and Glenn Maxwell. Delhi had to score three runs to win and they scored these runs without losing any wickets. Mohammed Shami had nothing to save in the super over and Punjab had to disappoint. With this defeat, Kings XI Punjab has an embarrassing record in this match.

DC vs KXIP: Kagiso Rabada’s fast ‘lion’ heaped in Punjab, it was a thrill of a super over

Batting first in the super over in this match, Kings XI Punjab gave the Delhi Capitals the target of just three runs to win. With this, Kings XI Punjab has become the team to target the lowest runs to another team in the Super Over. Earlier Mitchell Johnson had given 6 runs against Rajasthan Royals and Jasprit Bumrah in the Super Over against Gujarat Lions, giving the team a target of seven runs.

In this match, Delhi scored a challenging score of 157 for eight in 20 overs thanks to an explosive half-century innings of 53 runs with the help of seven fours and three sixes from Marcus Stoinis with just 21 balls, while Punjab scored eight wickets in 20 overs. Scored 157 and the match was tied. The match now went to the Super Over for a decision in which Delhi won easily. Stoinis dismissed Mayank Agarwal off the fifth ball in the last over and Chris Jordan was dismissed on the final ball to tie the score. Agarwal scored 89 runs in 60 balls with the help of seven fours and four sixes but his dismissal on the fifth ball was decided. Styris reversed the match from here.

DC won the match in the super over, the captain credited this player with the victory