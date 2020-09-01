The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) team is waiting to win their first title in the IPL. Lokesh Rahul will be commanded by the team in the next season of the prestigious T20 League IPL. The league will begin in the UAE from September 19, with the first teams taking part in the practice session.

The Punjab team’s players are working hard during the practice session and as soon as they had a break, they went to the beach.

The Punjab franchise shared a video on social media in which the players are seen enjoying on the private beach. Kings XI Punjab tweeted, ‘Training de beach little fun is necessary.’

In the video, every player is seen doing the work of his choice. While star batsman Mayank Agarwal was resting on a chair, the team’s head coach Anil Kumble was showing his photography skills. He also clicked a photo of Mohammed Shami holding the moon in his palm. In the video, Kumble says, Moon in Shami’s hand, Neil Armstrong followed by Shami Chand.

Shami and Karun Nair

In view of the ever increasing corona cases in India, the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to be played in the UAE from 19 September. For this, all the teams have reached UAE and are in practice.