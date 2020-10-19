A win in a thrilling match against defending champions Mumbai Indians would have boosted the morale of Kings XI Punjab, but now that the team failed to perform consistently then the path will not be easy as they will be in the points table in their next match of Indian Premier League on Tuesday. Will have to meet the Delhi Capitals running at the top. After losing two very close matches at the start of the season, Kings XI have managed to achieve the desired results in the last two matches.

The team needed just seven runs to win the final two overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore and should have finished the match well before the last ball, while regular time before the IPL’s first double super over against Mumbai Indians. Lokesh Rahul’s team should have won. The bowling of the death overs is a concern for Glenn Maxwell’s poor form and a weak middle-order team that will have to win the remaining five matches to make it to the play-offs.

Despite the presence of the tournament’s top two scorer openers Rahul (525) and Mayank Agarwal (393), the team has struggled to win. However, with the successful return of Chris Gayle, the pressure on the openers has come down, especially Rahul can now play more openly. Nicholas Pooran has shown what he is capable of, but he has not yet played a team-winning innings. The pressure is on Maxwell as a batsman but he is proving to be a useful spinner. However, against Delhi Capitals, the team is expected to continue with Maxwell.

Delhi’s team has been the most successful team in the current tournament so far and a win in a close match against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday night would have boosted their morale. Prithvi Shaw will be desperate to play big innings after failing to open an account in a few matches, while Shikhar Dhawan has returned to form. Delhi’s team has managed to win seven out of nine matches.

Apart from the ball, Akshar Patel has proved his usefulness with the bat as well. In the final over of Ravindra Jadeja’s match against Chennai Superkings, he scored three sixes to win Delhi. With a good bowling line-up, the Delhi team has shown that they are capable of defending low scores. Playing in the absence of injured Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane does not have much time left to make an impact. The previous match between the two teams was drawn in a super over and the Punjab team, more than Delhi, would be hoping that it would not happen again.

Possible XI of both teams

Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshadip Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Possible playing XI of Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Enrich Norje, Akshar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada.

Timing: The match will start at 7:30 pm Indian time.