Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul has said that the team will be positive and return in the next match after the defeat against Rajasthan Royals. Punjab scored a mammoth score of 223 runs in 20 overs thanks to Mayank Agarwal’s 106-run stand and Rahul’s 69-run knock, but Rajasthan had a stormy innings of 53 runs with Sanju Samson 85 and Rahul Tewatia’s seven sixes in the end. The match was won by scoring 226 runs.

On the defeat in the exciting match, Rahul said, “This is T20 cricket and we have seen this happen over the years, but in the match the team did many right things. We will come back strongly by staying positive. Many positive things have happened in this match, but it happens many times and this is the game of cricket. We have to give full credit to the Rajasthan team. To be honest, I thought that this match is in our court. “

He said, “In the end, Rajasthan batted very well and put pressure on our bowlers who made some mistakes. But I am with the bowlers, they did well in the last two matches and it was just a poor game. It is good that such a thing has happened at the beginning of the tournament, players will learn from it and come back strongly. Scores do not matter in a small field. Samson and Teotia batted brilliantly. He was set and led the game in the best possible way. He deserves this victory. “

On the other hand, ‘Man of the Match’ Samson praised Teotia, saying, “It was Tewatia’s very brave innings.” He never gave up. I could see that he (during their partnership) was not able to contact the ball, but he did not give up and he has the ability to score 30 runs in an over from an international player. He will be very important for us in the tournament. “