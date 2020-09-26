Sanju Samson would like to continue his dream form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday, while Rajasthan Royals (RR) team with the presence of Jos Buttler Will be strengthened further. Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals would like to continue this winning rhythm after registering a morale-winning win. There will also be competition to score the most sixes between the two.

Captain KL Rahul is in amazing form

Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul made a record of 132 not out off 69 balls with the help of seven sixes during his 97-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). During this innings, however, he got life twice by missing a catch from Virat Kohli, the captain of the opposition team. The 28-year-old Rahul holds the record for the highest score by an Indian player in IPL history and would like to continue the same form on a ground whose boundaries are small from all sides.

Samson able to answer

Young Samson hit nine sixes during a 32-ball 74 off the Chennai Super Kings bowlers at the same stadium, and then Jofra Archer also joined the ‘campaign for sixes’, scoring four sixes in the final over. Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith also played a 47-ball 69 in England playing his first match after ‘concussion’ related issues. Butler did not play in the first match due to quarantine rules as he arrived in the UAE separately with his family.

Butler can open the fame

Butler is expected to open the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal while Smith will replace David Miller in the batting order. Tom Karan and Jofra Archer will then join a combination of four foreign players. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell would like to make up for his five-run score in the previous match for Kings XI Punjab. In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami and West Indies Sheldon Cottrell led the fast bowling department for Kings XI Punjab while leg-spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin took three wickets each against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Archer is master of Death Overs

The Rajasthan Royals team was successful in defending their 216-run score with Archer bowling brilliantly in the death over and leg-spinner Rahul Teotia (3 for 37) sent the top-order to the pavilion. However, Jaydev Unadkat’s poor form continues to cause trouble for him. It will be interesting to see whether Smith and Andrew McDonald would want to try either Karthik Tyagi or Varun Aaron instead of Unadkat, keeping in mind the small boundary.

The teams are as follows…

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujib ur Rehman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Ishan Porel, Arshadip Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gautam, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalakande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wicketkeeper), Jagdish Suchit, Tajinder Singh, Hardas Villjon.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Joffra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Karthik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshen Thomas, Andrew Ty, David Miller, Tom Karan, Anirudh Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Ryan Parag , Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markandey.

note- The match will start at 7:30 pm Indian time.