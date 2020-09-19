The opening match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to be played sometime between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Before this match, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has given a special message to Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. King Khan has called both these teams and captains ‘All the Best’ via Twitter.

MI vs CSK: Dhoni-Rohit’s team can get down with this playing XI

All the best to @ChennaiIPL & @mipaltan for todays match. Wishing all the players to be healthy and have a good game. Do well @ ImRo45 & @msdhoni Can’t wait to watch you boys! Big hug from 6 feet away. – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 19, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter, ‘All the best Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians for today’s match. I wish all the players healthy and good matches. Do well Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, can’t wait to see you guys. Hag for you from a distance of 6 feet. KKR is scheduled to play their first match on 23 September. KKR’s opening match will be against Mumbai Indians. That match is also to be played in Abu Dhabi.

MI vs CSK: Live streaming and live telecast of the match when and how

KKR Squad 2020: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Shivan Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Harry Garne, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Nayak, M Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Famous Krishna, Shubhaman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddesh Lad , Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakraborty, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi.

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessi, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

Expected Playing XI of Mumbai Indians- Quinton Dickock, Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.