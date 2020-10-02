Following the bowling performance of the batsmen including captain Rohit Sharma, the defending champions Mumbai Indians defeated Kings XI Punjab unilaterally by 48 runs thanks to the disciplined bowling of the bowlers. Mumbai Indians lost their 2 wickets for 21 runs. But after this, captain Rohit Sharma played a strong innings of 70 runs, beating the Punjab bowlers. But Rohit was dismissed in the 17th over due to a brilliant catch by Glenn Maxwell. Mumbai Indians batsmen rained sixes and fours against Punjab bowlers in the last 4 overs, due to the tremendous batting of Smoke batsman Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya, which made captain KL Rahul angry.

Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard teamed up to beat all the Punjab bowlers in the last 4 overs. During this, both the players got plenty of runs, raining sixes and fours. Seeing his fast bowlers being beaten, captain KL Rahul gave the 20th over to spin bowler Krishnappa Gautam but Hardik-Pollard scored 25 runs while hitting 3 consecutive sixes in the last over.

In the last four overs, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard beat up almost every Punjab bowler. Mohammad Shami, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gautam kept an aggressive attitude against all the bowlers. Sheldon Cottrell, who conceded five sixes in one over in the previous match, bowled quite disciplined today and took 1 wicket for 20 runs in four overs.

Kings XI Punjab won the toss in this match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and invited Mumbai Indians to bat. Mumbai Indians scored 191 runs for four wickets in 20 overs, with captain Rohit Sharma contributing the most 70 runs. In response, the Kings XI Punjab team could only manage 143 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar took two wickets each. The highest runs from Kings XI Punjab came from the bat of Nicholas Pooran, who scored 44 runs. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, who are in tremendous form, could not do anything special in this match.