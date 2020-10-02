Batting first in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match played on Thursday, the Mumbai team gave Punjab a massive target of 192 runs. In response, Punjab’s team could only manage 143 runs at the loss of 8 wickets and Punjab lost the match by 48 runs. Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard, after scoring 67 runs off the last 23 balls with Hardik Pandya in the IPL match against Kings XI Punjab, said that he knew anything was possible in the last four overs. Man of the match Pollard said that you have to play according to the situation. Seeing the bowlers, decide how many runs can be scored in each over. He praised Hardik and said that he came and showed his strength. We know that anything is possible in the last four overs.

Kieron Pollard played an explosive innings of 47 off 20 balls. Pollard hit 4 sixes and 3 fours during this innings. Pollard was awarded the title of man of the match for this innings. Pollard said it feels good by winning. We lost in the last game, so today we wanted to win. It is all about what is in front of you. Look at the bowlers and see how much you want to get, 15 runs came in the over and then you try to work hard.

Kieron Pollard praised Hardik Pandya saying that today Hardik came and showed his talent while swinging. We know that in the last 4 overs everyone wants to take a big shot. Yes, Sharjah’s boundaries are small, but we wanted to hit them properly and send the ball across the boundary line. Right now we are happy after winning, but in the coming time we have to play some important matches.

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul admitted that he would have to field an extra bowler. After the third defeat, he said that I would not say that it is a frustrating defeat but disappointment. He said that we could have won three out of four matches. We made some mistakes in this match. Hopefully we will play strongly in the next matches. Another bowler is needed or an all-rounder who can do both batting and bowling. We will decide together with the coaches.

