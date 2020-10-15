Three-time winner Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs in the match played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. For CSK, it was quite Sanjeevani as the team faced many times, so these two points would be very helpful to boost their morale. In this match, Dhoni came in his old color and scored 21 runs off 13 balls. After the match, Dhoni spoke to the entire Hyderabad team as well as giving important suggestions to the young players. During this time, a video of Dhoni with Hyderabad fast bowler Khalil Ahmed is going viral.

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli opened the secret, told why bat in white shoes

In this, Khalil Ahmed is embracing Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni is seen smiling while hugging. This video is becoming quite viral on social media. After the match was over, Dhoni met Hyderabad-based fast bowler T. Natarajan on whose ball he hit a huge six and then was dismissed on his own ball. It was a memorable day for Natarajan as it is the dream of almost every young player to take tips from a great player like Dhoni. Dhoni appeared to be learning not only Natarajan but other young players of Hyderabad as well, which made his day very special.

Imran Tahir’s tweet will win your heart when you take drinks on the field for CSK players

Earlier, after winning the toss, the Chennai Super Kings team scored 167 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs thanks to the excellent innings of Ambati Rayudu (41) and Shane Watson (42). Hyderabad team was able to score 147 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. Dwayne Bravo and Karn Sharma took two wickets each for CSK. This is Chennai’s third win in 8 matches under Dhoni’s captaincy, while Hyderabad have suffered their fifth defeat of the season.

This was CSK’s third win in this IPL. The team is now in sixth position with six points. Sunrisers Hyderabad also have six points in their account, but the team is in fifth position on the basis of better net runs. Delhi Capitals is at the top with 12 points, while Mumbai Indians have 10 points in the account and are at number two.