Team India and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise team captain Virat Kohli are currently among the best batsmen in the world in all three formats. Virat is such a batsman, who has an average above 50 in all three formats in international cricket. These days he is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is preparing for the 13th season of the IPL. Virat shared a photo of the practice session, which was trolled by former England cricketer and Kevin Pietersen, who played with him at RCB.

Sourav Ganguly told when IPL 2020 schedule will be released

Virat shared three pictures with a post, in which in the first photo he is seen batting on the net, in this photo Virat is seen playing defensive shots, which Peterson trolled him with. Peterson wrote in the comments, ‘Go ahead! T20 is not a Test match. In the second photo of this post, Virat is seen playing football with his fellow players, to which England star footballer Harry Kane has also commented. Harry wrote, ‘Good technique, perfect going.’ Sharing these pictures, Virat wrote, ‘Proper Session + Proper Humidity + Great Recovery = Royal Challengers Bangalore’, RCB team is staying at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Dubai.

Why I should not praise Virat Kohli: Shoaib Akhtar

IPL schedule will be released on September 4

The IPL 2020 schedule can be released on 4 September. According to ABP news, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has said that the IPL schedule will be announced on 4 September. The 13th season of the IPL is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 19 September to 10 November. This time the IPL is being held in the UAE due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.