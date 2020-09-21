Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is starting their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) on Monday (21 September). RCB’s first match is with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). In this tournament, everyone’s eyes are on Virat Kohli whether he will be able to win the title this year. The team has to be trimmed again and again. This is because of the abundance of big players in the team. Apart from AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh and Shane Watson, there have been many star players in the team. The main concern of the team is their weak bowling. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has also termed RCB bowling as weak.

His bowling has also been questioned this season. Despite the good performance of Yuzvendra Chahal, the team lacks depth in bowling. “I don’t know how many IPLs have been done,” Kevin Pietersen said at a Star Sports cricket show, but RCB has always been questioning bowling. They have proven batsmen. Greatest batsman of modern cricket.

He added, “There are good partnerships between the batsmen, but their bowling is really weak.” Dale Steyn came into his team last year, but he did not play many matches in a row. Now the arrival of Adam Jampa will add depth to the bowling. “With the arrival of Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav, Virat Kohli will expect the bowlers to discharge their responsibilities properly, so that the batsmen can take the team to the power play.

The entire team of Royal Challengers Bangalore is as follows:

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Paddikal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Shivam Dubey, Chris Maurice, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Jampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali , Josh Phillip, Pawan Negi, Pawan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.