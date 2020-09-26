Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals superstar Shikhar Dhawan’s team Delhi Capitals on Friday gave all fours to the Chennai Super Kings playing under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Along with this, Delhi won both their opening matches of the IPL under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. Although Delhi had to struggle hard to win in the first match, it easily defeated Punjab after reaching the match in the Super Over.

After a performance from batting, this Delhi opener made his headlines again when he returned to the field for fielding. Always in the news with his mustache, Dhawan, also known as Gabbar, once again came into everyone’s eyes due to his Uber cool night glasses.

Yes, Dhawan’s glass immediately came up for discussion and former England captain Kevin Pietersen did not miss joking with the Delhi Capitals star during the commentary on the match. Peterson spoke to his fellow commentator Lakshman Sivaramakrishnan on air about Dhawan’s glasses. Peterson said, “Look at him, I want that, I really want that.” A video related to this has also been shared by the Indian Premier League (IPL) on its official Twitter handle. This video can be seen below:

It is worth noting that thanks to the brilliant half-century of young opener Prithvi Shaw (64) and the accurate performance of the bowlers, Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs on Friday to register their second consecutive win in IPL-13, while Chennai got their second consecutive in three matches Defeated.

Delhi scored 64 runs from 43 balls with the help of nine fours and a six and three wickets in 20 overs with significant contributions from Shikhar Dhawan (35), wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (37 not out) and captain Shreyas Iyer (26). Made a challenging score of 175 runs. Chennai’s batting shattered the pressure of big scores in the second match and could reach 131 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. Cagiso Rabada took three wickets for 26 runs for Delhi, while Enrich Nortje took two wickets for 21 runs.