Chennai Super Kings batsman Kedar Jadhav remains a victim of criticism due to his innings played against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Jadhav, who scored 7 off 12 balls in a high pressure situation, also achieved an unsolicited record after his match. Jadhav, without hitting a six, now faced the most balls (59) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. He played all six matches for CSK this season, but has not been able to put up a single Sixer.

In this list, Jadhav is followed by Kings Max Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell. The explosive Australian all-rounder has faced 56 balls and has not hit a single six yet. Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad has played 54 balls without hitting sixes, while Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has not hit a single six yet after playing 48 balls.

Sehwag criticized Jadhav

Former India captain Captain Sehwag criticized Chennai after the defeat, saying that the team players are treating the franchise as a government job. Sehwag said, “This goal should have been pursued, but the dot ball played by Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja did not help. I think some of the Chennai Super Kings batsmen consider CSK to be a government job. Whether you perform Or don’t, they know they will get their salary anyway. ” Let us know that Chennai has bought Jadhav for more than Rs 7 crore in the IPL auction.

Jadhav should have got man of the match

The 41-year-old former cricketer targeted Jadhav for his poor performance with the bat, who scored only 7 runs off 12 balls. In his Facebook series ‘Viru’s Meeting’, Sehwag said that Kedar Jadhav is the rightful man of the match. He said that Kedar Jadhav was far from running, he did not even want to run.

Coach Fleming defends

However, Jadhav was defended by CSK coach Stepham Fleming. Fleming said that Jadhav was sent to bat above because he thought he would be able to hit the spinners. He said, “At that time we thought that Kedar can play the spinner well and dominate. While Jadeja’s role was to finish the match.”

