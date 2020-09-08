IPL 2020: schedule like this See IPL 2020 schedule of all 8 teams together

Four-time IPL champion Mumbai Indians will start against Chennai

Chinese sponsor changed before the season started Boycott China Campaign Impact, Vivo Stops From IPL Sponsorship

Corona’s havoc, IPL to be held in UAE The 13th season of the IPL is to be played in the UAE. In view of the ever increasing corona virus cases in India, it has been decided to move the next season out of India.

The audience will not get an entry in the stadium Fans and spectators will not enter the stadium this year in the IPL. This year the IPL will be played without the presence of the audience.

RCB team jersey to be written – May Kovid Heroes Royal Challengers Bangalore introduced their new team jersey on Thursday in which it has been decided to honor the heroes of Kovid-19. The team’s jersey would have ‘My Kovid Heroes’ written on it.

Virat Kohli’s team will salute Kovid-Heroes

Eye on bowlers too IPL: Trent Bolt threw such a ball in practice, two pieces of stump

Teams also played practice matches IPL 2020: Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings played practice match, video shared

Teams are working hard

There is now only one day left in the start of the prestigious T20 League IPL. The 13th season of the IPL will be played in the UAE this year. The first match of the season will be played between Chennai Super Kings, a team led by four-time champions Mumbai Indians and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.