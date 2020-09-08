IPL 2020: schedule like this
See IPL 2020 schedule of all 8 teams together
Four-time IPL champion Mumbai Indians will start against Chennai
Chinese sponsor changed before the season started
Boycott China Campaign Impact, Vivo Stops From IPL Sponsorship
Corona’s havoc, IPL to be held in UAE
The 13th season of the IPL is to be played in the UAE. In view of the ever increasing corona virus cases in India, it has been decided to move the next season out of India.
The audience will not get an entry in the stadium
Fans and spectators will not enter the stadium this year in the IPL. This year the IPL will be played without the presence of the audience.
RCB team jersey to be written – May Kovid Heroes
Royal Challengers Bangalore introduced their new team jersey on Thursday in which it has been decided to honor the heroes of Kovid-19. The team’s jersey would have ‘My Kovid Heroes’ written on it.
Virat Kohli’s team will salute Kovid-Heroes
Eye on bowlers too
IPL: Trent Bolt threw such a ball in practice, two pieces of stump
Teams also played practice matches
IPL 2020: Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings played practice match, video shared
Teams are working hard
.
