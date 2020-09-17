South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy is about to make his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 commentary debut and is keen on his new assignment. Star Sports, the official broadcaster of Dream 11 IPL 2020, has announced a commentary panel which includes some of the best and reputed cricket experts from around the world. This commentary panel, equipped with many former stor players, will give an analysis of the matches in addition to telling the eyes of the matches. The inaugural match of the IPL will be played on 19 September in Abu Dhabi between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. This commentary panel includes both men and women.

Duminy told Star Sports experts, “IPL cricket league has been seen at the summit where cricket stars gather on this biggest stage! I am thrilled to be making my debut in the commentary world for IPL and I hope that my experience and the nuances of the game will play an important role in getting viewers and fans to analyze the matches and enjoy the games. ”

IPL 2020: England and Australia cricketers will be on quarantine for 36 hours after returning from UK

“I am eagerly looking forward to the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, as I hope to see an exciting match between the two teams,” he said. I am sure fans of CSK and Dhoni all over the world would be very keen to see him return to the field.

At the same time, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has expressed hope that the tournament will infuse positive energy into the lives of millions of people. Gavaskar expressed happiness over being included as a commentator in Dream 11 IPL 2020, saying, “I am very happy to welcome Indian cricket with Dream 11 IPL. I hope this tournament can infuse positive energy into the lives of millions of people. I am thrilled to be part of a commentary panel equipped with many experts and I am eagerly looking forward to this tournament with sports lovers. ”

Team owner made T20I debut in Afghanistan League, banned after playing one match

He said, “IPL has been the best platform to give a chance to the talent and I hope we will see something similar this year as well.” All eyes will be on the inaugural match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. We will see Mahendra Singh Dhoni playing after a year and I am sure everyone will be eager to see him. ”

Please tell that with this South African all-rounder JP Duminy will make his debut in the world of commentary. The panel includes experts such as commentary stalwarts Harsha Bhogle, Mark Nicholas, Simon Dool, Ian Bishop and Sunil Gavaskar.

Lack of youth can be a hindrance for CSK to win IPL 2020 title: Sunil Gavaskar

Michael Slater, Danny Morrison, Deep Dasgupta, Rohan Gavaskar, Pammi Mbangwa, Darren Ganga, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Karthik, Kevin Pietersen and Kumar Sangakkara have also been included in this panel. Anjum Chopra and Lisa Sthalekar will also contribute as female commentators.