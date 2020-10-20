IPL 2020: Wicketkeeper batsman Jose Butler of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals has said that the team can improve their fieldings further in the upcoming matches of season 13. Buttler was expecting the innings of Rajasthan Royals in IPL-13 against Chennai Super Kings at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. Chasing a small target of 126 runs, Rajasthan lost their three wickets for 28 runs and it was difficult to bat on the wicket.

Butler led the team to victory by sharing 98 runs with captain Steve Smith. Butler scored an unbeaten 70 off 48 balls and was adjudged Man of the Match for this innings. Butler said in the team’s video released on Twitter after the match, “I think we can still improve our shooting. We gave 10 or 15 more runs on the field.”

Watch video here

He said, “We were in dire need of this win. I think it was a good performance with the bat. Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Teotia also performed well.” Rajasthan have to play their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

This season Rajasthan Royals have played 10 matches so far, out of which they have won 4 matches. While he has to face defeat in 6 matches. Rajasthan’s team is placed fifth in the points table with 8 points.

read this also:

IPL 2020 KXIP vs DC Live Streaming: Know when, where and how to watch live streaming and telecast of Punjab-Delhi match