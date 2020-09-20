England wicket-keeper batsman Jose Butler will not be able to play in the first match of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. He has come to the UAE with his family and is currently in a mandatory isolation period.

He said in Royals ‘Instagram Live,’ I unfortunately will not be able to play the first match for Rajasthan Royals as I am in the mandatory isolation period. This was needed because I am here with my family. It is fantastic to get permission from the Royals to be with the family.

He said, ‘Staying with my family during lockdown will help a lot.’ A total of 21 players from both countries have come to the UAE for the IPL after the limited overs series between England and Australia ended on 16 September. The players came from a chartered aircraft in the UAE’s bio-bubble from the Bio-Bubble (bio-safe environment) of England, so the BCCI had reduced their isolation period to 36 hours instead of six days.

Butler arrived here with his family in a separate plane, due to which he would have to remain in isolation for six days. The team is already missing all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is currently in New Zealand to take care of his ailing father. There is no clarity on when he will join the team.