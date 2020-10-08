Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 201 for six against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League on Thursday, with openers Johnny Bairstow and David Warner’s half-century and a century partnership between the two. The Sunrisers were brought back in the final five overs by leg-spinners Ravi Bishnoi (three wickets for 29 runs) and Arshdeep Singh (two wickets for 33 runs) in which the Sunrisers could add only 41 runs. During this match, the pair of Warner and Bairstow set a record that never before in the history of IPL.

IPL 2020: Varun Chakraborty told how Dhoni’s valuable wicket against CSK

In this match, Bairstow scored 97 runs in 55 balls with the help of six sixes and seven fours, besides sharing a 160-run first wicket partnership with Warner (52). Talking of the record, the two batsmen have shared more than 150 times for the second time. No other pair has made such a record in the IPL till date. In this match, Sunrisers captain Warner decided to bat first by winning the toss and together with Bairstow gave the team a stormy start.

Warner opened the account with two consecutive fours on Sheldon Cottrell while Bairstow also extended his innings with a four over Mujib ur Rehman. Bairstow hit three fours in Cottrell’s next over. Bairstow, however, was lucky on a score of 19 when his difficult catch was dropped by Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul off Mohammad Shami. Warner hit two consecutive fours in the same over.

KKR vs CSK: Know who was responsible for captain Dhoni’s defeat

Bairstow welcomed leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi with two sixes and a four and then completed a 28-ball half-century with two runs off Arshdeep in the 10th over. The century of the team’s runs in the same over was also completed. This is the fifth century partnership between Warner and Bairstow. Bairstow continued his aggressive approach, scoring 20 runs in the over, hitting two sixes and a four off consecutive balls of Maxwell.

Warner completed the 46th half-century off 37 balls with one run off Mujib in the 14th over. Bairstow took the team’s score to 150 runs with two consecutive sixes in the same over. Rahul turned the ball over to Bishnai in the over in the 16th over, this proved to be the turning point. Bishnoi also dismissed Bairstow after Warner was caught by Maxwell on the first ball, while scoring just one run in this over.

Sunil Gavaskar’s advice, this special touch to bowler in T20 cricket