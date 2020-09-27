Mayank Agarwal’s century and his 183-run partnership for his first wicket with captain KL Rahul helped Kings XI Punjab score 223 for two in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in Sharjah. These two batsmen of Karnataka came to dominate when Kings XI were invited to bat. Agarwal was in the mood to play big shots from the beginning. He scored 106 off 50 balls which included ten fours and seven sixes. Rahul, who hit a century in the last match, faced 54 balls and hit seven fours and a six in his 69-run innings.

Though the main attraction of this match remained Mayank, who chewed the Rajasthan bowlers with Nako Chane with his batting batting, but another player played a key role in taking Punjab’s score to 223 named Nicolas Puran. Puran, who came on the field to bat at number four, hit 25 runs in just 8 balls with the help of 1 fours and 3 sixes. After his aggressive batting, an old tweet of Jofra Archer suddenly went viral on social media, which has also been shared by Kings XI Punjab on its official Twitter handle.

In fact, in this tweet, Joffra had predicted about Puran 6 years ago that he would bat one day and got a similar view on the field against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on Sunday. In the last over of Punjab’s innings, which Jofra was doing, Puran hit 1 four with 2 sixes and Punjab’s score reached 223. This is not the first time that some of Jofra’s old tweets have appeared, even before some of his old tweets have been appearing. His tweet related to Puran is from 14 February 2014.