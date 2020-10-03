New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has responded to former India cricketer and commentator Akash Chopra on questions in which Akash questioned him for a place in the Kings XI Punjab team. Neesham played the first match for Punjab this year for Rajasthan Royals and after that he got a place in the match against Mumbai Indians on 1 October. In both these matches, the team had to face defeat. In both these matches, Neesham scored a total of eight runs, while bowling, he spent 92 runs in eight overs. Akash questioned the Punjab team when he got Jimmy Neesham in place of Mujib ur Rehman. Countering this, Neesham tried to troll Akash for his performance in T20 cricket but Akash once again stopped speaking with his reply.

Akash has played 21 T20s in his career so far, in which he has scored 334 runs at an average of 18.55. During this time, his strike rate is slightly higher than 90. On this performance, Neesham trolled Akash and said, “Cannot win more matches than the average of 18.5 and strike rate of 90”.

Averaging 18.5 striking at 90 doesn’t win many matches either 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/qNmotRL0WT – Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 3, 2020

At this Akash responded forcefully to Neesham. He wrote, ‘Rightly my friend. So nobody takes me on their team. I get paid to do something else. I am glad that you have no problem with my observation but with my data. Do good for the future IPL. ‘

Correct my friend. That’s why nobody picks me anymore. I get paid for doing something else 😇🤗 I’m glad that you don’t have an issue with my observations but with my cricket stats. Go well for the rest of the #IPL. https://t.co/FFuYAyFtMZ – Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 3, 2020

Earlier Akash Chopra released his opinion on the match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians on his YouTube channel. Here Akash told that Kings XI Punjab have selected the wrong playing XI, especially not by including Mujib ur Rehman in their playing XI. He said that the first thing is that Kings XI Punjab is not playing well. Honestly, they are the only team in the world where Mujib is unable to make it to the playing eleven after being in the team. Here he questioned the selection of James Neesham and said that the Kiwi all-rounder is not a game-changer in any department.

He said that Punjab feeds James Neesham, a foreign fast bowler who bowls neither in the powerplay nor in the death overs. He is neither a great finisher nor any big batsman who bats in the top four or five. So why is Kings XI feeding him? For Neesham, he said that he is playing the role of a player who is not really the match winner.

