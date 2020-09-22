Left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult has expressed confidence that Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah will return to the rhythm in the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday which could not progress in the first match. Bumrah, the best bowler from India’s death overs, conceded 43 runs against Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai had lost that match.

Bolt said, “Bumrah is a world class bowler. In the past few days, he tried hard to get the rhythm. I am very sure that he will be in form in the next game. “He said,” He is a great player and a very useful bowler for us. He will definitely make a great comeback. It is a good opportunity to learn to bowl with him and I am very much about it. Excited. “

Bolt said, “If I speak, I have come from the cold of New Zealand. I have not played cricket for six months due to lockdown and segregation, but I am happy with my performance. The situation here is completely different and is quite hot and humid. “

He admitted that bowling in the death overs was the biggest challenge in T20 cricket. He said, “To be honest, this is the biggest challenge. It is not easy to bowl against frozen batsmen. I want to work on my strengths and put in good yorkers. “