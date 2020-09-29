On Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore won their second match of the league by defeating Mumbai Indians in a Super Over match in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Earlier, both teams had scored 201 runs in 20-20 overs. Mumbai Indians, instead of Ishaan Kishan, who played an excellent innings of 99 runs, fielded Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya to bat in the super over but Navdeep Saini conceded only seven runs in this over. While bowling in the super over for Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah gave only two runs in the first three balls, but de Villiers hit the fourth ball. When Bumrah took the fifth yorker, de Villiers could manage only one run. On the sixth ball, RCB captain Virat Kohli hit the winning four on the lowly placed Fultos. With this defeat Jasprit Bumrah’s order to win the team in the super over has been broken.

Jasprit Bumrah came to bowl in the super over for the fourth time in his IPL career. Apart from this, he has also bowled in the super over twice for the national team. Bumrah, one of the best singers in the world, won his team in a super over every time during this time, but this time he missed. Bumrah could not defend the small target of seven runs this time. RCB achieved this small target on the last ball thanks to AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Let us tell you that in the IPL so far, 11 matches have been tied and reached the Super Over.

In this match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and invited the first Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat. RCB were given a positive start by Aaron Finch (52 off 35 balls, seven fours, one six) and Devadatta Paddikkal (54 off 40 balls, five fours, two sixes) adding 81 runs for the first wicket. De Villiers scored an unbeaten 55 off 24 balls with the help of four fours and four sixes and Shivam Dubey contributed 27 not out from ten balls with the help of three sixes to take the team’s score to 200.

In front of the target of 202 runs, Mumbai did not start well and their three wickets had gone for 39 runs. In such a situation, young Kishan scored 99 off 58 balls with the help of two fours and nine sixes and Pollard scored an unbeaten 60 off 24 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes. These two shared a 119-run partnership for the fifth wicket to tie the match.

