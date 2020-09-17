The full schedule of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been released. The tournament will begin with the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The match will be played on 19 September. Due to the corona virus epidemic this year the tournament is being played in the UAE and its final will be played on 10 November. All teams and players are sweating the nets fiercely for this tournament. In this episode, Mumbai Indian has shared a video of Nets practice.

Chris Lynn and Jaspreet Bumrah are seen face to face in this video of the net practice of Mumbai Indians. In the video you can see that Bumrah is bowling and Lynn is batting. Sharing this video, the caption is given – Bumrah vs Lin …. Direct from Mumbai Open Nets.

Actually, this video of Jaspreet Bumrah and Chris Lynn’s Nets practice is special because both players clashed on Twitter after the IPL auction in December. Last season, Chris Lynn was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 9.6 crore. This time however, there was no competition among the franchise teams with him and Mumbai Indians bought top order batsman Chris Lynn for a base price of Rs 2 crore.

After the auction, Chris Lynn was happy that he would no longer face Jasprit Bumrah’s balls in the IPL, though Bumrah had given him a social media warning. After joining the Mumbai Indians team, Chris Lynn wrote on Twitter, “Mumbai will not have to play against the fantastic city, great franchise team, flat wicket and Bumrah, IPL 2020 is eagerly awaited.” Bumrah responded brilliantly to Lynn’s tweet. Bumrah wrote, ‘Haha, welcome to the team. Lynn you still have to face my balls in the nets. ‘

Haha, welcome to the team! @ lynny50 You’re still going to have to face me in the nets. 4 – Jasprit Bumrah (@ Jaspritbumrah93) December 19, 2019

Let us know that Chris Lynn scored 405 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 139.65 last season. Chris Lynn has scored 1280 runs in 41 matches in IPL at a strike rate of 140.65. At the same time, Bumrah has been one of the most successful bowlers of Mumbai Indians since 2013. Bumrah’s fast bowling makes many batsmen nervous. Bumrah took 82 wickets from an economy of 7.55 in 77 matches in the IPL so far.