In the 20th match of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians performed brilliantly and beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs. The bowlers played a key role in Mumbai’s big win and bowled out Rajasthan for 136 runs in 18.1 overs. Jaspreet Bumrah took four wickets for 20 runs in four overs, while Bolt took two wickets for 26 runs in four overs.

For Mumbai Indians, the best thing in this match was Jasprit Bumrah coming back into form. Jasprit Bumrah started showing awesome in his first over. Bumrah sent Smith back to the pavilion on the fourth ball of his first over.

After this, Bumrah completely destroyed the hopes of Rajasthan Royals by taking the wickets of Tevatiya and Shreyash Gopal. In the last, Bumrah got dangerous looking Archer caught out by Pollard at the score of 24.

Bolt gave the first success to the team by dismissing young batsman Yashasvi on the score of zero on the second ball of the first over of Rajasthan’s innings. Bolt dismissed Sanju Samson in his second over and gave Rajasthan the biggest blow.

Purple cap race

Purple cap race is further strengthened by Bumrah and Bolt’s superb performance. Rabada is currently a Purple Cap holder with 12 wickets in five matches. At the same time, Bolt has finished second with 10 wickets in 6 matches and Bumrah has also reached the third position with 10 wickets in 6 matches. However, Bolt’s economy rate is better than Bumrah’s.

